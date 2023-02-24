Carbon market intermediaries act with little transparency, according to report

Only about 10% of the exchanges, brokers, resellers and cryptocurrency vendors that buy and sell voluntary carbon market credits share the precise commissions and profits they make in these exchanges, according to a review commissioned by the nonprofit watchdog Carbon Market Watch. The opacity with which these “intermediaries” operate makes it impossible to discern how much money is actually supporting efforts such as reforestation projects aimed at slowing climate change, said Gilles Dufrasne, Carbon Market Watch’s policy lead for global carbon markets. “Ultimately, what we should care about is how much money is flowing to climate action,” Dufrasne told Mongabay. “It’s a bit crazy that nobody is measuring this. There is no number, no data at all on how much finance is really flowing to climate action.” This lack of clarity exists even as companies, governments and individuals have increasingly looked to the voluntary carbon market as a strategy to draw down their impact on the global climate. One oft-cited estimate put the value of the market at nearly $2 billion by 2021. But Dufrasne said that isn’t “an informative number.” “It’s not a great estimate,” he added, “because it’s just a multiplication of number of trades by the price [of each credit].” For example, a 5 euro credit traded 10 times adds 50 euros to the overall value of the market. But in reality, only 5 euros gets to the project owner where it can be used for climate mitigation, Dufrasne writes in a new report released Feb. 2.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

