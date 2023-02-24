England's archaeological history gathers dust as museums fill up

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Troves of ancient artefacts unearthed during building and infrastructure works are gathering dust in warehouses as England’s museums run out of space, the BBC has learned.
Archaeologists say this is a missed opportunity for people to learn about their history and heritage.
The objects range from fine Roman metalwork to bronze age pottery.
They are discovered by archaeological contractors whom developers hire before clearing sites for construction.
Many of our most important historical discoveries now come from such contractors, known as ‘commercial archaeologists’.
London’s largest mosaic find in 50 years was unearthed during a regeneration project near the Shard in Southwark and archaeologists working on the route of the HS2 high-speed railway found a vast wealthy Roman trading settlement.
But Historic England says that museums could soon run out of room for such artefacts. A report commissioned by the public body and Arts Council England shows that unless they acquire more storage space, the amount of material coming out of the ground will soon be greater than the space available to store it.
“The clock is ticking – we have four or five years before we really do start seeing massive problems,” said Barney Sloane, national director of specialist services at Historic England.
“The potential of archaeological archives is really rich,” he said. “It would be a massive shame if we couldn’t find a way of making sure they are protected for the future.”
While the management of archaeological
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
EPA administrator says there are no concerns after derailment in East Palestine
-
Newly described DiCaprio’s snake and others threatened by mining in Ecuador and Panama
-
In Brazil, criminals dismantle one of the best-preserved swaths of the Amazon
-
Here's the most thorough explanation yet for the train derailment in East Palestine