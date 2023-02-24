Treacherous pits and lakes left in the wake of Cameroon’s abandoned mining sites

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon – A ruined mining site rests at the heart of the village of Akak I, nestled on the outskirts of Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé. This quarry site is no longer active. After being completely mined by Transatlantique Cameroon Ltd, a subsidiary of the Chinese consortium Cameroon Meilan Construction Conglomerate (CMCC), it was abandoned. All that remains is a giant pit in a scarred landscape, covering an area of nearly four hectares (nearly 10 acres). Inside this pit, an artificial lake has formed from accumulated rainfall, becoming a safety hazard for the local community. At the end of January, a 13-year-old boy named Fabrice drowned there while swimming with friends. This is the first tragedy to occur at this site since the company ceased operations in 2021, and has shaken the local residents. An overview of the artificial lake left behind by the company Transatlantique Cameroon Ltd, where 13-year-old Fabrice drowned on January 28, 2023 in Akak I. Image by Yannick Kenné. The abandoned mining site left behind by Transatlantique Cameroon Ltd in Akak I. Image by Yannick Kenné. However, there have been several other reported cases of drownings in similar artificial lakes in recent years. According to a census carried out by the NGO FODER (Forests and Rural Development) between 2015 and 2022, 205 deaths were recorded at mining sites in the East and Adamaoua regions between 2015 and 2022, including 12 cases of drowning in artificial lakes. The other 193 deaths were caused by cave-ins and landslides triggered…This article was originally published on Mongabay

