The tiny diamond sphere that could unlock clean power

From BBC
At 1:03am on Monday, 5 December, scientists at the National Ignition Facility in California aimed their 192 beam laser at a cylinder containing a tiny diamond fuel capsule.
That powerful burst of laser light created immense temperatures and pressures and sparked a fusion reaction – the reaction which powers the sun.
The National Ignition Facility (NIF), part of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, had done such experiments before, but this time the energy that came out of the reaction, was more than the laser power used to trigger it.
Scientists have been trying for decades to meet that threshold and the hope is, one day, to build power stations that employ a fusion reaction to generate abundant, carbon-free electricity.
That’s still some way off. In the meantime, much work needs to be done in developing the technology.
One of the key components at NIF is a peppercorn-sized synthetic diamond capsule, which holds the fuel. The properties of that spherical capsule are crucial to creating a successful fusion experiment.
The sphere has to be perfectly smooth and contaminant-free – any anomalies could ruin the reaction.
Those precisely engineered spheres are not made in California though. They are the result of years of work by Diamond Materials, a company based in Freiburg, Germany.
“The demands on the [spherical] capsules are very high,” says Christoph Wild who, alongside Eckhard Wörner, is managing director of Diamond Materials.