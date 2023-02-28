Carbon capture: What is it and how does it fight climate change?

From BBC
The UK government is set to announce where a ground-breaking power station will be built.
The carbon capture plant is designed to stop most of the carbon dioxide (CO2) it produces being released into the atmosphere.
Burning fossil fuels like oil, gas and coal to generate electricity emits CO2, which is the main driver of climate change.
The carbon capture process stops most of the CO2 produced from being released, and either re-uses it or stores it underground.
The UK government wants a new power station where carbon dioxide is captured and stored under the North Sea – either in old and gas reservoirs, or permeable rocks known as saline aquifers.
Carbon capture power plants are part of the government’s commitment to remove carbon from UK electricity production by 2035. It hopes to build at least one by the mid 2020s, although that deadline now looks improbable.
There has been a big expansion in renewable energy in the last decade – in particular the use of offshore wind – but the unresolved question is how to keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing.
Carbon capture power stations are seen as part of the solution, along with the increased use of nuclear energy, and other rapidly-evolving technologies such as hydrogen.