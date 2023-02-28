Chinese investment continues to hurt Latin American ecosystems, report says

MEXICO CITY — China has taken a special interest in deepening ties with Latin America over the last twenty years. It’s provided well over $100 billion in loans for the construction of hundreds of local infrastructure projects, from electric grids and trains to bridges and roads. It’s funded new oil fields and the mining of gold, copper and lithium. And it’s established important free trade agreements with countries like Chile, Costa Rica and Peru (and possibly Ecuador later this year) in what looks like a push to become the region’s most important trade partner. At the same time, China is expected to slow development in Latin America this year, due in part to countries’ struggles to repay some of the loans. But for many conservationists, the damage has already been done. Projects tied to the country have been accused of environmental destruction and human rights violations, most notably against Indigenous and local communities. And many Chinese projects tend to disregard basic regulations meant to prevent deforestation and pollution, critics said. Not every project is an offender, of course. But the list of ongoing grievances has become long enough that conservationists are sounding an alarm about how China operates in the region. A report delivered this month to the U.N. Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights included 14 cases from nine Latin American countries in which there was some example of an environmental hazard or human rights violation. The cases include mines, hydroelectric dams, oil fields, trains and animal processing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

