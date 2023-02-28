Green flights not in easy reach, warn scientists

From BBC
You may be hoping that guilt-free flying is just around the corner, but scientists warn it is still a long way off.
Plans for climate-friendly flying rest on creating greener jet fuels that have less impact on the environment.
Switching to sustainable fuel is also key to the government’s aim to reach “jet zero” flying by 2050.
But the Royal Society concludes there is currently no single, clear alternative to traditional fuel.
Flying is responsible for 2.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions and 8% of UK emissions. These gases warm the atmosphere, contributing to global warming and climate change.
Demand for flights is expected to increase, and governments and the aviation industry are experimenting with ways to reduce the climate impacts of traditional kerosene fuel.
The authors of the Royal Society report looked at four options for greener fuels to replace the 12.3m tonnes of jet fuel used annually in the UK.
It concluded that none could replace fossil jet fuel in the short term.
Some airlines now use very small amounts of biofuel, largely made from crops. London Heathrow is the largest global user of biofuels but it accounts for just 0.5% of the airport’s fuel.
To produce enough to supply the UK aviation industry would require half of Britain’s farming land, putting pressure on food supplies, the Royal Society says.
Another option is fuel made from hydrogen produced with green electricity. However the UK currently does not generate enough renewable electricity