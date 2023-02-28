‘Locals want their resources to last’: Q&A with marine ecologist Vilma Machava-António

Ocean Revolution Mozambique (ORM) was one of the winners of the United Nations Development Programme’s (UNDP) Equator Prize for 2022, awarded to recognize community-led efforts in conservation and sustainability that lead to poverty alleviation. The nonprofit works at the grassroots level to protect coastal ecosystems like mangrove forests and seagrass meadows in Mozambique’s Inhambane Bay. One of the ways it promotes coastal conservation is by supporting young Mozambicans in their pursuit of higher education. Vilma Machava-António, an ORM scholarship recipient, completed her master’s degree in marine sciences at Maputo’s Eduardo Mondlane University and is now a doctoral student at the University of Lisbon in Portugal. The marine ecologist spoke to Mongabay about her research and what factors contribute to success for community-led efforts in the East African nation. Vilma Machava-António, an ORM scholarship recipient, completed her master’s degree in marine sciences and is now a doctoral student. Image courtesy of Vilma Machava-António. Machava-António spoke to Mongabay over video call and over email. These excerpts from the conversation have been edited for clarity and length. Mongabay: What sparked your interest in marine biology? Why mangroves, in particular? Vilma Machava-António: I was born and grew up in Inhambane. Inhambane city has a bay, there are mangroves up and down the city’s shoreline. My family did not depend on the mangroves, but in the surrounding areas people go into the mangroves and cut them. In Inhambane province, they use the trees for constructing houses and building boats. When I was going to write…This article was originally published on Mongabay

