Rewilding seas: Some waters off England to get full protection

From BBC
Three stretches of water off the English coast are to get the strictest possible environmental protections as part of new measures to restore the health of the seas.
Fishing will be banned along with all activities that damage the sea bed, such as mining and laying cables.
Proposals to bring in Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) at two other sites have been dropped.
Critics say the plans lack ambition and progress is far too slow.
Prof Callum Roberts of the University of Exeter said the areas would make a big difference to the sea life within them but covered only 0.5% of English seas.
“At this rate of progress it’ll take 260 years to get to the level of protection that science says is needed – which is 30% of the seas highly protected,” he said.
The Wildlife Trusts said they would be calling on the government to designate more fully protected marine areas as soon as possible.
“I’m totally dismayed that the government has only decided to designate three of the five proposed HPMAs,” said head of marine conservation, Dr Lissa Batey,
“They’re a good first step but we really need to do more if we’re to turn the tide on nature’s recovery and bring wildlife back.”
Richard Hill of the Marine Conservation Society echoed