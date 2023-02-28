Yanomami crisis sparks action against illegal gold in the Amazon

In January, a wave of outrage swept Brazil after photos and footage of sick and starving Yanomami were made public. The newly sworn-in Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and his team flew to the state of Roraima, home to the Yanomami reservation, to provide assistance and set up a plan to evict illegal gold miners from the territory. Gold mining in Indigenous territories — illegal under any circumstances in Brazil — is considered the cause of the humanitarian crisis. Miners bring diseases, infect rivers with mercury, hunt animals that are part of the Yanomami diet, and lure Indigenous people with gold and alcohol. The situation was only possible due to the intentional inaction of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who left office on Dec. 31. Bolsonaro viewed the Yanomami as an obstacle to the exploitation of the region and tried for years to revoke the demarcation of the territory during his terms in the Brazilian Congress. The first actions of Lula’s administration are showing results: Miners are fleeing the region, police forces are controlling human transit and removing mining machinery and thousands of Indigenous people are receiving food donations and medical care. The crisis has also helped create a favorable setting for changes in Brazil’s gold trading laws, considered weak and full of loopholes, which had resulted in a pro-crime scenario. The Yanomami health disaster created a favorable setting for changes in Brazil’s gold trading laws. Image courtesy of Fernando Frazão/Agência Brasil. On Feb. 7, Attorney General Augusto Aras…This article was originally published on Mongabay

