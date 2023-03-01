In South Africa, a botanist protects rare succulents by making them less so

A “poaching pandemic” of succulent plants is underway in arid, sparsely populated Namaqualand, in the northwest of South Africa. Pieter van Wyk, one of this year’s Future for Nature conservation award winners, warns that poachers are rapidly stripping the 5,920-square-kilometer (2,286-square-mile) |Ai-|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park of threatened plants found nowhere else on the planet. The tiny Conophytum regale was just one of the critically endangered succulents in this UNESCO World Heritage Site that was recently been wiped out entirely in the park, van Wyk says. There are 106 different types of Conophytum, a succulent indigenous to the desert area that spans the Namibia-South Africa border and that’s distinguished by its tiny ball-like appearance. “The species was super localized, endemic to a single habitat in northern Namaqualand, with no threats to the habitat. However with the new poaching pandemic, it got raided to extinction,” van Wyk told Mongabay over email, warning that more succulents could soon vanish as demand for the decorative plants rises in several Asian countries. Van Wyk is curator of the Richtersveld park nursery and the new Richtersveld Desert Botanical Gardens, a project of South African National Parks (SANParks) and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi) that will officially open in August 2023. (Left) The BCSS greenhouse at the Richtersveld Desert Botanical Gardens, named after the British Cactus and Succulent Society which funded the facility. (Right) The specialised greenhouse where van Wyk aims to store over 100 different Conophytum seeds and specimen. Images courtesy Future for Nature. Succulents…This article was originally published on Mongabay

