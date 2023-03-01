In Sumatra, increased orangutan sightings point to growing threats to the apes

BATANG TORU, Indonesia — With fewer than 800 individuals remaining in the wild today, the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan isn’t just the most threatened great ape species in the world — it’s also one of the most elusive. They’re so rare that even the people living in the Batang Toru forest, in the Tapanuli region of northern Sumatra, have rarely seen one. Scientists say it can take weeks in the field to spot just a single Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis) here, the apes’ only known habitat. The fact that they dwell high in the trees, seldom descending to the ground, makes it even more difficult to catch sight of the orangutans. But that’s not the case for 66-year old Bullah Hutasuhut, a farmer in Batang Toru. He said Tapanuli orangutans have been coming into the villagers’ farms nearly every week now. “In the past, the orangutans sometimes came [to the farms], but not as frequently as now,” Bullah told Mongabay when we visited his home village of Sitandiang last September. In Luat Lombang, another village in the Batang Toru forest, it’s the same story: more orangutan sightings than ever before. Muara Siregar, the Luat Lombang village chief, said sightings are especially common when the durian fruit is in season. Residents of the villages of Dolok Nauli and Hutaimbaru, also in Batang Toru, had never before seen orangutans, but now the animals are appearing increasingly often, according to Julius Siregar, an orangutan conservationist with North Sumatra-based environmental NGO Foundation for Sustainable…This article was originally published on Mongabay

