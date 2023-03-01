Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for March 2023

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, conservation biologists have been forced to implement new solutions to protect their conservation legacy. Watch how Ukraine’s forest guardians are preserving nature in dangerous conditions. Meanwhile in Brazil, with the recent changes in the government, Indigenous lawmakers, political representatives and anthropologists discuss climate change, environment, mining, rights, land struggles and Indigenous wellbeing. Mongabay-India covered two stories along India’s western coastal states. In Maharashtra state, local fishers are facing depleted fish stocks in the seas due to trawlers with advanced fishing methods. In Kerala state, where coconut plantations are prevalent, farmers are experimenting with integrating other crops in between to improve farm productivity. Mongabay’s Romi Castagnino spoke with Harry Turner and Samantha Zwicker of the documentary Wildcat about their roles in rescuing an orphaned baby ocelot from the black market and about pet trade. Add these videos to your watchlist for the month and watch them for free on Mongabay’s YouTube channel. Ukraine’s forest guardians: preserving nature in war The Polissky and Drevliansky Nature Reserves in Ukraine, renowned for their high levels of biodiversity, have been left scarred by a year of conflict in the country. On the Ukraine-Belarus border, conservation work has become dangerous and difficult, mines are a constant threat and communication with Belarusian peers has been disrupted. As the threat of a new invasion from Belarus looms, conservationists do what they can to continue their vital work. Read more: Amid war, Ukrainian biologists fight to protect conservation legacy Malvan fishers face a diminishing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay