Study: Online trade in arachnids threatens some species with extinction

When John Midgley dug a golden brown tarantula out of its burrow in the remote woodlands of southeastern Angola, he felt he had found "one of the most astonishing animals ever." Examining the spider by headlamp in his camp, the South African entomologist marveled at the horn on its back, longer than any found on similar species from the same genus, Ceratogyrus, or baboon spiders, because of their hairy appearance. Midgley knew something else: that this eye-catching appendage, given its novelty, would likely put the animals at risk from traders and collectors of exotic pets. He and his team made every effort to mitigate this. When it came to publishing their paper, they intentionally left out the GPS coordinates for where they'd located the species, he recalled. But the spiders are relatively easy to find in the wild, he concedes. "Any experienced collector — legal or illegal — would be able to find several per trip," he told Mongabay. Now, more than six years after it was revealed to the world, it does appear that some of the spiders known to Angolans as chandachuly and to Midgley and his co-authors as Ceratogyrus attonitifer, have found their way into the online trade. That's according to Alice Hughes, the lead author of a recent study on the vast and unregulated global trade in invertebrates. "We only see trade [about chandachuly] being discussed [online] so it is likely occurring at very low levels," Hughes told Mongabay. "They [collectors] like new things."

