Conservationists should all be feminists (commentary)

Our planet is in crisis. Human activity is driving accelerating climate change and biodiversity loss across the globe. The devastating impacts of both processes are disproportionately felt by women and Indigenous communities, globally. Radical, transformative change is needed now to halt and reverse current trends, and to conserve the species and ecosystems upon which we all depend for our wellbeing. The direction for much conservation policy and practice in the decade ahead was set this December 2022, when Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), an ambitious plan for achieving the vision of a society “living in harmony with nature.” The adoption under the GBF of a target to protect 30% of the planet’s land and seas by 2030 (Target 2) has garnered the bulk of the media attention (and controversy) but more radical — as well as more inclusive, equitable and effective in the long term — would be the successful implementation of Target 23, on gender equality. The CBD over the years has adopted many gender-related decisions — mostly as related to gender balance and representation (Booker et al. 2022). Yet Target 23 is different. As a stand-alone target, parties to it are committed to monitoring and reporting on progress made towards gender equality under the convention. The target sets out not only women and girls’ equal rights to participate effectively in biodiversity action and policy (a commitment also set out under the related Target 22, on ensuring equitable decision-making)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

