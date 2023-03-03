Airlines sue Dutch government over flight cuts

From BBC
Five airlines are suing the Dutch government over plans to cut the number of flights operating from Europe’s third-busiest airport.
The government cited local concerns at Amsterdam Schiphol about the impact of flying on noise pollution and climate in its decision.
Airlines KLM, Easyjet, Delta, Tui and Corenden say the plans are in breach of EU and international law.
The cap would reduce the annual number of flights from 500,000 to 440,000.
The government says it wants to strike a balance between the economic benefits of a large airport and a healthy living environment, prioritising tackling noise pollution.
Global aviation is responsible for 2.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions. These gases warm the atmosphere, contributing to global warming and climate change.
On Friday, KLM announced its intention to challenge the government’s plans along with the four other airlines.
In a statement the companies said they are “confident they can reduce noise levels and CO2 emissions while maintaining a network of destinations for the millions of passengers and tonnes of cargo they carry annually to and from Schiphol.”
The International Air Transport Association is supporting the legal action with a separate challenge, claiming “no meaningful consultation” with the industry has been undertaken.
In response, a spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure said: “As we are currently facing a potential legal procedure we cannot