‘Brought down by gold’: Communities and nature suffer amid Nigerian bonanza

LAGOS — Across Atorin-Ijesha in southwestern Nigeria, the clatter of stones fills the air as excavators aggressively dig into the soil. Gold miners work from dawn till dusk excavating the earth. There are fortunes to be made here in the Yoruba heartland — but at a terrible cost to communities in gold-producing areas, and the lands they call home. Alluvial deposits of gold have been mined in this part of the country since 1980. Until recently, the industry was dominated by artisanal miners, mostly Hausa migrants from the northern part of the country. Host communities say the Hausa have expertise in finding gold, and the miners' activity coexisted with the small plantations of cocoa and oil palm tended by other migrants from various parts of Yorubaland who had leased land from native residents, turning over a part of their harvest to the land's owners. Babatunde Ajayi is the traditional chief of Aye Aluko, a village about 10 kilometers from the ancient town of Ife. Until recently, this village and many others like it exported cocoa and palm oil from small stands cultivated by farmers who also grew food crops. Ajayi himself is a successful farmer, wealthy enough to be locally famous for granting generous loans to friends and kinsmen. "But on July 15, 2021, gold miners encroached on a portion of my land on the order of the Ooni of Ife," the paramount traditional ruler of Yoruba land. "All the cocoa and oil palm trees were brought down because of

