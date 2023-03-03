Climate change lawsuits take aim at French bank BNP Paribas

One of Europe’s biggest banks is facing two ambitious new lawsuits that claim it finances some of the worst contributors to environmental destruction and climate change. French bank BNP Paribas is being sued by a group of environmental and human rights advocacy groups that allege it provides financial services to oil and gas companies as well as meat producers that clear the Amazon to make space for cattle pastures — a direct violation of a French due diligence law. The lawsuits, filed in French court, are some of the first to go after big banks for their role in the climate crisis, potentially opening up a new legal avenue for activists trying to combat climate change. “The financial sector has an enormous collective responsibility to meet or not meet the Paris Agreement,” Justine Ripoll, campaign manager for Notre Affaire à Tous, said in a statement. “This climate litigation against a commercial bank is undoubtedly the first in a long series — all over the world.” BNP Paribas officials speaking at a climate financing event. (Photo courtesy of BNP Paribas) The first lawsuit, filed this month by Oxfam, Friends of the Earth and climate justice NGO Notre Affaire à Tous, accused BNP Paribas of giving loans to oil and gas companies like BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell, among others. The other lawsuit, filed a week later by Comissão Pastoral da Terra and Notre Affaire À Tous, said the bank funds companies like Marfrig, a meat producer that continues to purchase cattle…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay