Do elections spur deforestation? It’s complicated, new study finds

Ahead of the presidential election in Brazil last October, deforestation in the Amazon reached its highest level in 15 years. Was this an anomaly, or part of a pattern? Are elections and deforestation somehow linked? To answer these questions, a group of researchers examined deforestation and election data from 55 countries in the tropics between 2001 and 2018. They found that, overall, more deforestation occurred in years with competitive elections than in non-competitive election years. A competitive election id defined as one in which at least two candidates are running, and the votes actually count toward electing the winner (as opposed to elections with a single candidate or where the process is a sham). During these competitive years, candidates may use whatever tools they have at their disposal to win votes, including leveraging natural resources. "These results are in line with previous studies on election cycle competitiveness, suggesting that competitive elections can be potential drivers of deforestation," they wrote in a recently published paper in the journal Biological Conservation. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met with Joe Biden, the president of the United States, on Feb. 10 to discuss Brazil's environmental agenda. Image © Ricardo Stuckert/Agência Brasil. 'We think this is because politicians use land and resources to win over voters," said Joeri Morpurgo, first author of the study and Ph.D. candidate at Leiden University in the Netherlands. For example, candidates may donate forest land to be mined or logged, or relax regulations, all in hopes

