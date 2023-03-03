Fishing industry transparency is key for a thriving ocean (commentary)

Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU), human rights abuses at sea and the collapse of ocean ecosystems are fundamentally intertwined. Fish populations have rapidly declined globally, with 35% of fish populations now overfished and 57% fished at the maximum sustainable level. More vessels are chasing fewer fish, and up to one in five fish are believed to be caught illegally. To remain profitable, unscrupulous operators turn to illegal fishing, human trafficking, slavery and other abuses to cut costs. This is facilitated by the complex, opaque nature of global fisheries. There is one essential step every government can and must take to end this and bring fisheries out of the shadows: introducing comprehensive transparency. Without knowing who is catching what, where, when and how, we cannot make progress for a safe, sustainable ocean. By publishing information like vessel licence lists or the beneficial owners who really profit from the activities of a given vessel, governments can make it much more difficult for those responsible for illegal fishing or human rights abuses to escape unpunished, or to sell their products into global markets. Yellowfin tuna. Image by Martin Gil Gallo via the Creative Commons, CC-BY-NC. The necessary steps are often straightforward and low cost. For example, all vessels should be given a unique number which remains with it through its entire life, regardless of changes in name or owner. This is the same principle as a car number plate, ensuring that any infractions can be handled appropriately. The case of the ISRAR…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay