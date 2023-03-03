Horizon: Scientists warn Sunak on EU research programme

From BBC
PM Rishi Sunak should not go back on his pledge to re-join the EU’s science research programme, the President of The Royal Society has warned.
Prof Sir Adrian Smith told BBC News that reneging on government promises would be damaging to UK science.
His comments follow reports that Rishi Sunak was holding back on re-joining the €95bn programme, known as Horizon.
BBC News understands that he is considering renegotiating a cut-down version of the Horizon programme.
The Royal Society represents Britain’s leading scientists. Prof Smith told BBC News that ministers had consistently said that they were fully supportive of full association with the Horizon programme once the EU gave the green light.
“There is a great deal of concern and anxiety at the rumours that there is now a desire to renegotiate our association of the Horizon programme.
“It will mean that the continuing uncertainty will drift on and we will have more of the problems we are already seeing, such as a brain drain and the exclusion of leadership from major programmes,” he said.
The assumption was that if differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol could be resolved, the UK would fully re-join the Horizon programme under terms similar to those it had before Brexit.
But BBC News understands that Mr Sunak is keen on an alternative research programme put together by ministers, known as “Plan B”. This would be a UK-led programme involving collaboration with non-EU as well as European