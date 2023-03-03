Indigenous Comcaac serve up an oceanic grain to preserve seagrass meadows

Legend has it that, many thousands of years ago, a messenger arrived in the Comcaac land on board a strange boat after sailing on the waters of the Infiernillo Channel. The people were said to have welcomed the boat with the bill of a duck and the tail of another bird. “He was the messenger of a great spirit,” says René Montaño, a Comcaac linguist. “He told our ancestors that he spread xnois seeds all along the channel so that the grass would grow for the community’s use. He gave us permission to collect it and take care of it.” Montaño is addressing the entire community at a cultural festival in the Comcaac territory in what is today northwestern Mexico. He talks about how their ancestors learned that xnois (Zostera marina), a type of seagrass also known as eelgrass, could feed their people. René Montaño, a Comcaac linguist, talks about the origin of xnois during a cultural festival in Mexico. Image by Astrid Arellano. “Zostera marina is paramount for us,” Montaño says. “There are other parts of the world where it barely exists, but here, in this channel, there’s plenty. The messenger showed people how to harvest it, what parts shouldn’t be touched so that it can regrow.” From that moment, Comcaac warriors and fishers learned that it was a food that would give them the necessary strength to survive long days at sea, and the different ways it could be prepared were passed down from generation to generation. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

