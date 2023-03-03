Restoration turns pastures into wildlife haven in Brazil’s Atlantic Forest

CACHOEIRAS DE MACACU, Brazil — Gesturing across the still, green water reflecting the backdrop of forest-clad mountains, Nicholas Locke told of the time when this flourishing wetland was once a barren pasture after being drained, cleared, and used for cattle grazing. Over the last five centuries, much of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest has suffered a similar fate. But since 2006, this wetland has been transformed thanks to Locke’s relentless restoration efforts to rewild one of Brazil’s most important biomes. Now, caimans can be seen peering through clusters of reeds while great egrets nest in waterside canopies. “The birds came back,” Locke told Mongabay while walking in the area. The wetland is part of 12,000 hectares (29,652 acres) of primary and restored Atlantic Forest in the state of Rio de Janeiro, protected by Locke’s nonprofit Guapiaçu Ecological Reserve (Regua). Once largely fragmented and bare, the area now supports 487 types of birds and hundreds of tree species after 750,000 trees were replanted in the last two decades. Once a pasture drained of water and cleared of vegetation, conservation efforts restored the area’s former wetland and saw hundreds of species of birds return to the region. Image © Sarah Brown. The Atlantic Forest originally stretched 1.2 million square kilometers (463,000 square miles) down the northeast coast of Brazil to the south before sprawling into the north of Argentina and southeast of Paraguay — an area the size of Peru. Since the European arrival in the 1500s, at least 90% was cleared for Brazil’s…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay