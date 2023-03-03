Six newly described chameleon species reflect Tanzania’s Eastern Arc Mountains’ fragility and richness

Michele Menegon and a team of local and international scientists have just described six new species of thumb-sized chameleon in Tanzania’s Eastern Arc Mountains. The forest-capped mountains form an inland archipelago, stretching 900 kilometers (560 miles) from the northern tip of Lake Tanganyika to the Taita Hills in southeastern Kenya. Much like the 13 islands of that other famous archipelago, the Galapagos, the Eastern Arc’s 13 isolated mountain blocks harbor startling biodiversity. The latest discovery brings to 26 the total number of Rhampholeon, or pygmy chameleons, described to date. More than half of them live in the Eastern Arc Mountains, whose mountain blocks resemble biological islands that have become the sites of species radiation for the tiny reptiles, just as the Galapagos Islands did for Charles Darwin’s finches. But these forests are threatened by farmers and herders who clear them to grow crops and raise livestock. Most of the six newly described chameleons are already at risk of extinction due to habitat loss, according to researchers. Menegon, an ecologist, conservationist and researcher, began working in the Eastern Arc Mountains 30 years ago. He would emerge after a day spent in the forest with more unknown species on his list than known ones. Most of the pygmy chameleons are endemic, or unique, to individual mountain blocks. The mountain blocks of the Eastern Arc Mountains resemble biological islands that have become the sites of species radiation for the tiny reptiles. Image courtesy of Michele Menegon. Scientists have just described six new species of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay