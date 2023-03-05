What is the UN High Seas Treaty and why is it needed?

From BBC
A historic agreement to protect the world’s oceans has been agreed.
The UN High Seas Treaty places 30% of the world’s oceans into protected areas, puts more money into marine conservation and means new rules for mining at sea.
Two-thirds of the world’s oceans are currently considered international waters.
That means all countries have a right to fish, ship and do research there.
But until now only about 1% of these waters – known as high seas – have been protected.
This leaves the marine life living in the vast majority of the high seas at risk of exploitation from threats including climate change, overfishing and shipping traffic.
In the latest assessment of marine species, nearly 10% were found to be at risk of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Dr Ngozi Oguguah, chief research officer at Nigerian Institute For Oceanography and Marine Research said: “The two biggest causes [of extinction] are overfishing and pollution. If we have marine protected sanctuaries most of the marine resources will have the time to recover.”
Abalone species – a type of shellfish – sharks and whales have come under particular pressure due to their high value as seafood and for drugs.
The IUCN estimates that 41% of the threatened species
