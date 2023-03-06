Attenborough's Wild Isles shows us our own 'spectacular' nature

From BBC
Sir David Attenborough says there’s never been a more important time to invest in the nature in our own backyard.
Wildlife in the British Isles can be just as “dramatic and spectacular” as anything elsewhere, he says.
After travelling the world to make nature documentaries, the 96-year-old shines a light on British natural history for the first time.
Nearly half of British wildlife species have declined since 1970.
“Though rich in places Britain as a whole is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world,” Sir David says while filming on location at a puffin colony on Skomer Island off the west coast of Wales.
“Never has there been a more important time to invest in our own wildlife – to try and set an example for the rest of the world and restore our once wild isles for future generations.”
The TV presenter and naturalist is well known for his celebrated wildlife series such as Blue Planet, credited with inspiring action on problems like plastic pollution.
He has said one of his regrets is spending so much time working on overseas natural history programmes rather than focusing on wildlife closer to home.
