Climate change: Warming to increase UK flood damage bill by 20%

From BBC
Researchers have produced a detailed “future flood map” of Britain – simulating the impact of flooding as climate change takes its toll.
It has revealed that annual damage caused by flooding could increase by more than a fifth over the next century.
That is unless international pledges to reduce carbon emissions are met.
Climate change is set to have a particular impact on “hotspots” where homes and businesses are in harm’s way.
Even if climate change pledges are met – keeping temperature increase to around 1.8C – places including South-East England, North-West England and South Wales are set to experience significantly increased flooding.
The detail in the new “flood risk map” also reveals locations that will be largely unaffected. This level of detail, the researchers say, is critical for planning decisions.
To create these flood risk maps, the research team from Bristol University and Fathom, a company that assesses flood and climate risk, simulated all types of flooding in the coming decades.
They used information about terrain, river flow, rainfall patterns and sea level to build a detailed picture of how much flood damage there would be to people’s homes and businesses across England, Scotland and Wales.
They combined this with MET office climate predictions over the next century.
The team is also currently modelling flooding in Northern Ireland to expand the forecasts to include the whole of the UK as the climate warms.