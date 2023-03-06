Deforestation threatens local populations in Republic of Congo’s Sangha

Between May 2021 and November 2022, more than 200,000 deforestation alerts covering a total of 2,700 hectares (6,670 acres) were recorded around Ouesso, the administrative seat of Sangha province, in the northwestern Republic of Congo, according to data from the online surveillance platform Global Forest Watch. Several observers say the tree cover loss is the result of mining activity in the area, but this has not been confirmed. “[If] no thorough study is carried out, it would be difficult to say if this decline of the forest in Sangha is linked to the activities of local communities who still practice slash-and-burn farming to meet their agricultural needs, or if it is linked to logging, large-scale agro-industrial activities or even mining,” Nina Kiyindou Yombo, head of the program for natural resources and the rights of forest communities at the Observatoire Congolais des Droits de l’Homme (OCDH, the Congolese Human Rights Observatory), said in a telephone interview with Mongabay in November. In the past two years, deforestation extending over 2.73 Kha has been detected around Ouesso, the capital of the Sangha Region. Image de Marian Massala. Map showing loss of forest cover near Ouesso, Republic of Congo 2016-2023. Map: Mongabay based on data from Global Forest Watch. Since the turn of the century, Ouesso has lost more than 50,000 ha (123,550 acres) of primary rainforests, equivalent to around 60% of its tree cover, according to Global Forest Watch. The forests in the Sangha region include many trees of high commercial value, like…This article was originally published on Mongabay

