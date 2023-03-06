How slimmed-down websites can cut their carbon emissions

From BBC
“I’m horrified,” says Valentina Karellas. “I know grams because I work with them every day and I know how much 10g weighs. And that’s just one page.”
She’s just learned that every visit to her website’s homepage generates up to 9.89g of carbon emissions. It’s nearly 10 times the 1g target recommended by the Eco-Friendly Web Alliance, an organisation that offers accreditation for environmentally friendly websites.
This revelation is at odds with the rest of her business, which was set up to be sustainable. Karellas designs and makes knitwear, which she describes as wearable art, in her London workshop.
For her raw materials, she sources surplus yarns that would otherwise be thrown away. Everything is made to order on a hand-powered knitting machine, so there’s no excess manufacturing and very little power is used.
The website is both an online portfolio and a shopfront. Beautiful, large images are used to showcase the designs and make the site look professional. “I don’t want to compromise on that,” she says, “but my priority is the environment. This needs to be sorted.”
When her site was built, Karellas had no way of knowing its environmental impact. Now, there are several tools that expose this data and are inspiring businesses to drive down their carbon emissions. For instance, Website Carbon Calculator and Ecograder both estimate your home page’s carbon emissions.
So how are websites reducing their carbon footprint? Switching to hosting based on renewable energy is a good start. The Green Web Foundation has a tool for