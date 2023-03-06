Multinational task force aims to save colorful rainforest frogs

At a conference on herpetology — the branch of zoology studying reptiles and amphibians — at the end of the 1980s, researchers from numerous countries began to tell of disappearing and shrinking frog and toad populations. It was found not to be an isolated situation: the same phenomenon was happening in many forests and mountains across the American continent. After a number of analyses, the scientists found that thousands of amphibians were becoming victim to a lethal fungus originating in Asia called Batrachochytrium dendrobatidis, or Bd, which causes a disease called chytridiomycosis. Asian amphibians are resistant to the fungus, but not those on the other continents. Among the many amphibian species decimated in recent decades by Bd are those in the genus Atelopus, commonly known as harlequin frogs. The Atelopus spumarius harlequin frog lives in the Amazon Rainforest, with populations in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and the Guianas. Photo courtesty of Jaime Culebras/ASI. Found in a region stretching from Costa Rica to Bolivia and from Ecuador to French Guiana, including the Brazilian Amazon, these frogs measure a mere 2-3 centimeters (0.8-1.2 inches) in length. Their colors, however, can only be described as showy. They are covered in some of the most vibrant found in nature — hot pink, orange, neon yellow and purple — earning themselves the moniker “jewels of the neotropics.” “The fungus has been horrible, devastating to the Atelopus. Of the 99 species we know, four are extinct in nature and [as many as] 40 may also be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

