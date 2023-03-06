Sir David Attenborough: Three must-see moments in new series

From BBC

Sir David Attenborough’s new BBC series, Wild Isles, explores natural history in Britain and Ireland for the first time in his long career.

After travelling the world to make nature documentaries, the 96-year-old says there has never been a more important time for the UK to invest in its own wildlife.

The BBC’s Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt has picked three must-see moments from episode 1 of the new five-part series.

The five-part series, Wild Isles is broadcast on BBC One starting on Sunday 12 March and will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer.