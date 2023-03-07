Nobel scientist says 'UK research is in jeopardy''

From BBC
A new assessment of Britain’s research capability has concluded that it has “serious and longstanding problems”.
The report’s author, Nobel Prize winner Sir Paul Nurse, said that the government “seriously underspends” on research.
He also added that association with the EU’s Horizon programme was “critical”.
Sir Paul said the Prime Minister might not have received the best advice, following a BBC News report that he was considering alternative proposals.
Sir Paul’s assessment is contained in a report commissioned by the department for business last year.
In summarising its conclusions, Sir Paul said that UK research was “fragile, in jeopardy, and needs fixing”.
A spokesperson for the newly created Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) welcomed the report which was described as “thorough and thoughtful”.
“It will help us further understand the challenges and opportunities faced by UK researchers, and we will consider it carefully before responding in full,” they added.
Sir Paul’s conclusions will come as a surprise, following as they do, a commitment by government to substantially increase research funding and the recent establishment of a new department specifically dedicated to research.
But a new funding assessment by Sir Paul and DSIT officials has found that direct government spending on research, as a proportion of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product, is just 0.46%. This compares with an average for other OECD, or higher-income, countries of 0.6%. It puts