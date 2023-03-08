As Indonesia’s new capital takes shape, risks to wider Borneo come into focus

SEPAKU/BALIKPAPAN/JAKARTA, Indonesia — In 1977, when Darna was about 8 years old, her family moved from Indonesia’s central island of Java to Borneo, its largest. They were among the tens of thousands of families who participated in then-president Suharto’s transmigration program, which aimed to ease crowding in Java by offering free tracts of land in other islands, less populated and developed, across the archipelago. Nearly 50 years later, Darna now faces the possibility of having to relocate her own family as part of another presidential initiative aimed at transforming Indonesian Borneo. In August 2019, President Joko Widodo announced that Darna’s hometown of Sepaku in North Penajam Paser district, East Kalimantan province, would become the core zone of Indonesia’s new capital city, Nusantara. Mongabay interviewed Darna in October 2022, while she took a break from serving diners at her food stall along the main road in Sepaku. “All of this area will be demolished for road expansion for the new capital, I heard,” she said, referring to the handful of shops, houses and rice fields lining the road. “For us, we’re OK with it. It’s the government’s right, you know. If they want to move us, that’s OK.” The Nusantara “Point Zero” is an icon for Indonesia’s new capital city, which lies at the heart of an expiring logging concession in eastern Borneo. Image by Basten Gokkon/Mongabay. The main road in Sepaku heading toward what will be the center of Nusantara. The plan is to demolish all properties in the area…This article was originally published on Mongabay

