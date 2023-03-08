As U.N. members clinch historic high seas biodiversity treaty, what’s in it?

A landmark agreement for a legally binding treaty aimed at protecting biodiversity and ensuring the sustainable use of resources in international waters has at last been reached by U.N. member states. The deal, more than 15 years in the making, was finalized on the evening of March 4 at U.N. headquarters in New York. Talks had overrun the two-week schedule into a final, grueling 36-hour negotiation marathon. “The ship has reached the shore,” a visibly exhausted Rena Lee of Singapore, president of the Intergovernmental Conference on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction, said in the final plenary, eliciting a standing ovation for her leadership. But it has not quite docked yet. The session was suspended, to reconvene at an unspecified future date when Lee hopes delegates will adopt the text with no further discussion. Delegates from 160 states and other parties reached consensus on: how to share benefits from high seas resources fairly; a framework for establishing and maintaining a network of marine protected areas (MPAs); new standards for conducting environmental impact assessments; mechanisms to support Global South nations to achieve treaty objectives and access marine technology; dispute resolution; and a funding structure. “Everyone on Earth should breathe a collective sigh of relief,” Arlo Hemphill, Greenpeace USA’s senior ocean campaigner, told Mongabay. “Although the treaty is pending formal adoption, we now have the legal framework to protect and better manage over half of our planet.” A silky shark (Carcharhinus falciformis), one of the many shark species found in the high…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay