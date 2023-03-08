Blended finance can supercharge conservation (commentary)

As the founding Chair of the Executive Board of the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR), I have witnessed firsthand a groundbreaking effort to preserve one of Earth’s most essential ecosystems. Established in 2020, the GFCR hosts the first UN trust fund dedicated to Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG 14), “Life Below Water.” As the world’s largest blended finance mechanism focused on ocean conservation, it can serve as a model for others working to reverse biodiversity loss. Coral reef health impacts the livelihoods and food security of an estimated one billion people, yet coral reefs are at extreme risk due to global climate change and local stressors including coastal development, overfishing, and plastic and nutrient pollution. Over half of the world’s coral reefs have already been lost, but it is not too late to act. Despite its immense importance, funding to improve ocean heath – and for coral reef conservation, in particular – has been scarce. Recent reports suggest that $175 billion per year is needed to achieve SDG 14 by 2030; however, according to the World Economic Forum, less than $10 billion was invested between 2015 and 2019. GFCR learning session with sugarcane farmers in Talanoa, Fiji on May 17, 2022. Photo courtesy of Global Fund for Coral Reefs. This is where a blended finance mechanism like the GFCR can have the greatest impact. Bringing together donors, nations, UN agencies, foundations, NGOs, and private investors, blended finance funds align private investment with public good to conserve coral reefs, deliver…This article was originally published on Mongabay

