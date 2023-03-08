Element Africa: Claims of mining encroachment in DRC and broken promises in SA

DRC community accuses Canadian miner of encroaching into their forests WALIKALE, Democratic Republic of Congo — For the past 10 years, a Canadian-registered company, Alphamin Bisie, has been mining tin in a concession in Walikale, northwest of Goma, the principal city in North Kivu province. But residents of the area have not been consulted by the company as required by the country’s mining law. The law requires Alphamin to develop a cahier de charges, an agreement between a concession holder and affected communities of Banamwesi and Motondo, that commits the company to social development projects. This consultation would also allow an assessment of the environmental impacts of the mining project. Alphamin has not fulfilled this requirement. Instead, the company has quietly prospected beyond its concession areas into adjoining forests, according to a civil society activist who asked to remain anonymous for his own safety. Map with crosshatching showing where Alphamin’s concession areas overlap with the Banamwesi and Motondo community forest concessions (CFCL): the company is accused of mining in these areas without permission. “Helicopters had been seen,” he told Mongabay. “The community, which was working to secure title to its land in the framework of the government’s community forest project, contacted the territory’s administrator. At the time, the company denied any occupation of the area,” But, the activist told Mongabay, it was later confirmed that the company has actually begun operating within the boundaries of community forests. The forests belonging to Banamwesi and Motondo cover 13,300 and 23,100 hectares (33,000…This article was originally published on Mongabay

