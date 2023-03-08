In Sri Lanka, activists push for ban on using human contraceptive jabs on animals

COLOMBO — Sri Lankan authorities are considering banning the use of a human contraceptive injection for animals backed by calls from animal rights activists and vets, after a state-sanctioned chemical sterilization program drew serious criticism. The medroxyprogesterone acetate contraceptive injection, popularly sold under the brand name Depo-Provera, is intended for humans and had come under the spotlight when the government attempted to introduce it to stray dogs (Canis lupus familiaris) as a pilot project. The drug has often been surrounded in controversy due to its safety risks. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration has issued a “black box warning” on the contraceptive, citing that it may lead to bone density loss among humans. Vets and animal rights activists say the repercussions of using the injection on animals are even worse. The Veterinary Drug Control Authority (VDCA), which falls under the purview of the Department of Animal Production and Health, has not banned the use of this contraceptive for animals. The Public Health Veterinary Services office estimates Sri Lanka’s stray dog population to be around 3-4 million. A dog is set to undergo treatment for some injuries. Image courtesy of Embark. Harmful side effects Hemali Kothalawala, the director general of the Department of Animal Production and Health, said in the past, the VDCA has granted approval to import that jab only under “special circumstances” if it is to be used on animals. However, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority has granted approval to import the injection to be used…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay