Non-native plants outnumber British flora, major report finds

From BBC
Parts of Britain’s landscape today would be unrecognisable to someone who grew up just 70 years ago, a major survey of plant life suggests.
Non-native species have thrived while some native plants have been hit by modern agriculture and climate change.
In a 20-year study, botanists counted more non-native than native species in the wild.
Thousands of volunteers counted millions of flora to produce a Plant Atlas covering the UK and Ireland.
Britain is now one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. That decline in biodiversity is also the subject of a new BBC documentary, Wild Isles, presented by Sir David Attenborough. One in every five plant species in the UK is listed as threatened.
The Plant Atlas 2020 is the third produced by the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland (BSBI). The findings are “catastrophic” for native species, explains Kevin Walker, head of science at the BSBI.
“The loss of grasslands, heathlands and other habitats would be really shocking for someone brought up in the 1950s,” he suggests.
The survey also shows evidence for the first time of how climate change is affecting plant life, Dr Walker said.
Thousands of volunteers recorded 3,445 plant species, of which 1,692 were native to Britain.
But 1,753 were non-native flora that compete with native species and