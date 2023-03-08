Oceans littered with 171 trillion plastic pieces

From BBC
More than 171 trillion pieces of plastic are now estimated to be floating in the world’s oceans, according to scientists.
Plastic kills fish and sea animals and takes hundreds of years to break down into less harmless materials.
The concentration of plastics in the oceans has increased from 16 trillion pieces in 2005, data suggests.
Last week, nations signed the historic UN High Seas treaty aiming to protect 30% of the oceans.
To produce this new estimate, a group of scientists analysed records starting in 1979 and added recent data collected on expeditions that trawl the seas with nets to collect plastics.
The plastic counted in nets is then added to a mathematical model to produce a global estimate.
The 171 trillion pieces are made up of both recently discarded plastics and older pieces that have broken down, lead author Dr Marcus Eriksen from the 5 Gyres Institute told BBC News.
Single-use plastics like bottles, packaging, fishing equipment or other items break down over time into smaller pieces due to sunlight or mechanical degradation.
Wildlife like whales, seabirds, turtles and fish mistake plastic for their prey and can die of starvation as plastic fills their stomachs.
They also make their way into our drinking water, and microplastics have been found in human lungs, veins and the placenta.
Scientists say we do not yet know enough about whether microplastics negatively affect human health.
