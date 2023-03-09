A freshwater giant is a boon to Bolivian fishers, but an unknown for native species

Encountering his first paiche was such a surprise for Víctor Peñaloza Lurici that he can still recall the event back in 2016. He was 16 years old at the time. Now, at age of 22, he’s become an expert at catching this new giant fish of the freshwater scene in Bolivia’s Amazonian region. When asked what it’s like to catch paiche, Peñaloza Lurici says it’s difficult and risky because of how large, alert, and patient the fish are. The important thing, he says, is that this work has become the mainstay of his family’s livelihood. In the last 15 years, paiche (Arapaima gigas), also known as arapaima or pirarucu in other parts of the Amazon, has revolutionized the lives of communities living along the rivers that crisscross the Bolivian Amazon, despite the problems it represents as a non-native species. The Bolivian government still considers paiche to be an introduced species, rather than an invasive one, as more studies are needed to determine which varieties of fish are at risk due to its presence. According to the project Peces para la Vida or “Fish for Life,” financed by the Faunagua Foundation and other entities, paiche were first observed in Bolivia in 1976, despite being native to more northern areas of the Amazon such as Brazil and Peru. Heavy rains caused pools to overflow at a paiche hatchery at Lake Sandoval near Puerto Maldonado, the capital of Madre de Dios department in Peru, and the juvenile fish were swept into the Madre…This article was originally published on Mongabay

