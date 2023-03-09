Indonesia aims to use gas in foreign-funded energy transition; critics cry foul

JAKARTA — Activists have lambasted the Indonesian government’s proposal to include gas in its clean energy transition program funded by industrialized countries. They said the inclusion of gas-fired power plants in Indonesia’s transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy would derail the country’s bid to lower its emissions to contribute to capping global warming at 1.5° Celsius (2.7° Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. Indonesia was the world’s fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter in 2019, behind only China, the U.S., India and the EU as a whole. Its emissions largely come from deforestation and burning of coal, with the latter generating 61% of the country’s electricity. Emissions from Indonesia’s power sector are projected to keep increasing as the country grows its economy, the largest in Southeast Asia and 16th largest in the world by nominal GDP. As a part of its energy transition program to lower emissions from the power sector, the government plans to convert existing diesel fuel-fired power plants into gas-fired ones. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif argued that it’s the fastest way to curb emissions, as gas-fired power plants emit fewer emissions compared with diesel. “This is the fastest way to reduce emissions and costs, from diesel fuel-fired to gas-fired,” he said on Feb. 17. There are currently 5,200 diesel power plants in 2,130 locations throughout Indonesia. The plan is to convert at least 52 diesel plants into gas plants. At the initial stage of the plan, 33 diesel plants will be converted first. The oil and gas director-general at the energy ministry,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

