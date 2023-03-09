TikTokers target controversial Willow oil project

From BBC
US government officials are expected to make a decision on one of the biggest US oil projects in decades this week.
Environmental groups and some Native residents have long opposed the proposal because of its potential for climate impacts and wildlife damage.
But opposition has grown rapidly in the last few weeks as the #stopwillow campaign has gone viral on TikTok.
ConocoPhillips, the company behind the project, said it would create thousands of jobs and revenue for locals.
The Willow oil project – if agreed – could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day, making it the largest oil project in the region for decades. By comparison, Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, which is the largest oil field in North America, produces 281,800 barrels a day.
The US Bureau of Land Management estimated that the project, on Alaska’s remote North Slope, would produce up to 278 million metric tons of CO2e over its 30-year lifetime – the equivalent of adding more than 2 million cars to roads in the US.
CO2e is a unit used to express the climate impact of all greenhouse gases together as if they were all emitted as carbon dioxide.
Environmentalists argue this undermines President Biden’s credibility as a leader on climate change action, after his pledge to make the US a net zero contributor to climate change by 2050.
Mike Scott, senior campaign representative at environmental charity Sierra
