Campaigners slam government river bathing decision

The government’s rejection of all but one application for bathing water status for English rivers is “very disappointing”, environmentalists say.
Part of the River Deben in Suffolk is still in the running but campaigners for clean water say proposals for eight other river sites were declined.
Designation as an official bathing site obliges the Environment Agency to regularly test water quality.
Campaigners say they have not been told why the decisions have been made.
You can still swim in non-designated sites but it’s unlikely the water quality will be monitored or tested.
Water companies currently have to provide data on how many hours raw sewage flows into waterways, but there is limited testing of what it means for water quality.
There will now be a period of public consultation on four new sites becoming officially designated as bathing water. Two are at a reservoir in Rutland with the others on the coast in Plymouth, as well as the River Deben in Suffolk.
“The actions we have taken mean that people across the country will be able to swim at more sites and in better quality water, but we know there is more to do,” says Water Minister Rebecca Pow.
There are already 421 designated bathing water sites in England. The vast majority of them are coastal with just two, in Yorkshire on the River Wharfe and Oxfordshire, on the Thames on rivers.
Applicants for official bathing status are asked to provide evidence of local support, data on how
