Colombia, Ecuador announce alert system to protect Indigenous Awá from armed groups

Colombia and Ecuador are implementing a new joint alert system along their shared border in an effort to increase protections for Indigenous communities suffering violent attacks from organized crime groups. The two countries announced a system designed to improve information-sharing and make alerts about risks of violence against residents who live near the border, many of whom are Awá Indigenous people. "We're hoping to alert the Colombian and Ecuadorian state about this string of rights violations so they'll take the necessary and urgent measures, and prevent the continuing violation of human rights happening on both sides of the border," Ecuador Ombudsman César Córdova Valverde said at a press conference in Bogotá. There are around 29,000 Awá in the area, according to the Colombian Ombudsman office. Since last August, more than 10,000 of them have been forcibly displaced or suffered threats, intimidation, torture or forced recruitment, according to the Human Rights Observatory of the Awá People's Indigenous Unit (Unipa). There were also 14 deaths. Deforestation in Putumayo during a military operation in November 2022. (Photo courtesy of Colombian Armed Forces) Organized crime has run rampant along the Colombian-Ecuador border for years, with a weak or non-existent government presence making it easy for guerrilla and drug trafficking groups to move back and forth across the border as they cultivate coca and mine gold illegally. The activities have contributed to what the UN called "physical and cultural extermination" of the Awá. Ombudsmen from both countries urged Colombia's Ministry of the Interior and Ecuador's…

