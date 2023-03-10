Rule change sees foreign investors back in Indonesia’s fisheries scene

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has rolled out a new fisheries management policy that, among other things, caps the catch quota for industrial fishers, but also allows foreign investment back into the marine capture sector. The government issued a decree on the policy change on March 6, aimed at maximizing state revenue from the fisheries sector. A key policy change is the introduction of quota-based capture in six fishing zones for industrial, local, and non-commercial fishers. The other major change is the lifting of a ban on foreign investment in the marine capture sector. The ban had been imposed in 2016 by the fisheries minister at the time, Susi Pudjiastuti, who blamed foreign-funded fleets for contributing to the depletion of Indonesia’s fish stocks. Mongabay reviewed the decree and found that foreign-funded fishing companies will now be allowed to operate in zones that cover some of Indonesia’s richest marine ecosystems, such as the Natuna Sea, Arafura Sea, Cendrawasih Bay, and Sawu Sea. Even so, some restrictions remain; the foreign stake in a given company is capped at 49%, with the controlling stake held by local investors. Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the current fisheries minister, said he “really want[s]” these fishing zones to “thrive and bring in investors from abroad,” as quoted by state news agency Antara. Indonesia’s various fisheries management zones, or WPPs. Image courtesy of the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries. The new capture quota, meanwhile, is based on the potential fish stocks and total allowable catch (TAC). The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

