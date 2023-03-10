Scientists map nearly 10 billion trees, stored carbon, in Africa’s drylands

For the first time ever, researchers have plotted out the locations and tabulated the carbon stocks of more than 9.9 billion individual trees spread across the dry belt of land stretching between the southern edge of Africa’s Sahara Desert, and the wetter savannas and tropical forest closer to the equator. Until now, estimates of the carbon content in these dryland trees relied on lower-resolution satellite images, or on models that use algorithms to predict where they were located and how much carbon they hold. These estimates came with a lot of uncertainty, which made it difficult to account for carbon stocks or to track programs, such as Africa’s Great Green Wall of the Sahara and the Sahel, which aims to boost arable land in this part of the continent by planting trees. “No one knows if they’re really planted and what is the carbon stock,” said Martin Brandt, an associate professor and physical geographer at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark. “You could not monitor these things.” Now, thanks to research Brandt and his colleagues published in the journal Nature March 1, it is possible to more accurately track the progress of these types of initiatives. The new method they developed to pinpoint the trees employs a type of artificial intelligence known as machine learning that mapped individual trees found in more than 326,000 NASA satellite images. Then, by coupling these data on billions of trees with on-the-ground weights and measurements, the team was able to link canopy size to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

