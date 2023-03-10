Study confirms Bolivian Indigenous park as stronghold for horned curassow

Inside Bolivia’s Isiboro Sécure National Park and Indigenous Territory (TIPNIS), conservationists from Asociación Armonía rigged up a network of nine camera traps and 15 audio recorders. They were seeking out the horned curassow (Pauxi unicornis), or pilisto, as the Indigenous Yuracaré people call the bird. TIPNIS is one of just three protected areas, all in Bolivia, where this critically endangered species has been recorded. For Asociación Armonía, this survey was just part of a wider effort in collaboration with local communities to protect Bolivia’s areas of natural beauty and its wildlife. “This bird is found in only three parts of Bolivia: in Amboró National Park, Carrasco National Park and the Isiboro Sécure National Park and Indigenous Territory and adjacent areas,” says Tjalle Boorsma, director of Asociación Armonía’s conservation program. “Studies were carried out by Armonía’s director, Rodrigo Soria, in the Pilón Lajas Biosphere Reserve and Communal Lands, in Madidi National Park, and in the rainforest areas in foothill regions where it [was thought to] live, but it was not found there.” Researchers wade across a stream in TIPNIS as part of their survey of the park’s horned curassows. Image courtesy of Asociación Armonía. The results of the camera and audio survey in TIPNIS have been encouraging for the conservation of horned curassow, since TIPNIS has long been where the highest population density of the species has been found, Boorsma says. “The area is truly the last refuge of habitat in good condition for this species.” Search for a bird endemic…This article was originally published on Mongabay

