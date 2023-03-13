Brazilian 3-banded armadillo benefits from community conservation in Bahia

Under the searing rays of the afternoon sun, Rodolfo Assis Magalhães and his team silently scour the fields that border the forest. Their target, the charismatic Brazilian three-banded armadillo (Tolypeutes tricinctus), won’t be easy to catch. The trick is throwing a T-shirt over the animal before it can escape through a sharp jungle of cacti, serrated shrubs and thorn-tipped trees that make any pursuit impossible, says Magalhães, a doctoral student at the Federal University of Minas Gerais. The chase is part of a new project in the village of Sumidouro in northeastern Brazil that aims to understand trends in the armadillo population using long-term monitoring and to promote conservation through citizen science. Despite a complicated past with the species, the community has come to embrace the armadillo’s protection, providing vital support to the project. Rolling toward extinction Endemic to Brazil, the Brazilian three-banded armadillo is a species native to the Caatinga, a semiarid dry forest ecosystem in the country’s northeast, but it can also be found in the savannas of the Cerrado. Feeding on termites and ants, the armadillo has an excellent sense of smell as it teeters on its enormous claws, combing the landscape in search of its prey. In Portuguese, the species is known as the tatu-bola, or the “ball armadillo” — as it rolls itself into a complete ball when threatened, a defense that bewilders and discourages smaller predators. Its shell, though, offers no protection against its only natural predator, the jaguar, or against humans. Rodolfo Assis…This article was originally published on Mongabay

