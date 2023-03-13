Companies eye ‘carbon insetting’ as winning climate solution; critics wary

Carbon offsetting has a controversial 25-year history, with companies like Microsoft and Apple pledging their plans to go carbon neutral, or negative, by allowing aspects of their operations to continue emitting at a certain level, while removing as much, or more, carbon from the air via reforestation or other projects elsewhere in the world. Now an up-and-coming twist on offsetting is surging as consumer brands that rely on agriculture seek ways to curb emissions. Dubbed “carbon insetting,” it simmered on the backburner of climate action for more than a decade. The practice, though still only loosely defined, covers efforts by companies to reduce or remove emissions within their own internal supply chains (whereas firms that use offsetting typically pay others outside their industry to sequester carbon for them). Firms that are now using insetting, like Nestlé and PepsiCo, say the approach gives them better control to shrink their carbon pollution, makes them more responsible and accountable and reduces their carbon footprints. Independent researchers aren’t so sure, with questions raised similar to those surrounding carbon offsetting as to whether the process lacks independent oversight, uniform high standards and scientific rigor. Some say insetting may even be weaker than traditional offsets. Farmers tending a pepper garden practice agroforestry in Southeast Sulawesi. Image by Yusuf Ahmad/ICRAF via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). A climate solution whose time has come? Insetting can take many forms, and industry is still defining the rules to determine legitimate projects. A common insetting project looks like this: A coffee…This article was originally published on Mongabay

