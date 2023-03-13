Mobilizing Amazon societies to reduce forest carbon emissions and unlock the carbon market (commentary)

Brazil has an unprecedented opportunity to secure $10 billion dollars or more over the next four years to move the Amazon region towards an equitable, forest-maintaining economy. The very real prospect of significant, agile funding that rewards and finances forest-maintaining activities across rural sectors could motivate Amazon societies to eliminate illegal deforestation and encourage forests to regenerate on marginal lands. This potential could be realized if it is widely understood among Amazon stakeholders that large-scale carbon market revenues are a real possibility, but only if carbon emissions from deforestation and forest degradation decline significantly across Brazil’s giant Amazon states and if indigenous peoples and local communities are co-creators of the REDD+ programs. Brazil’s Municípios Críticos program of 2008, designed and implemented under President Lula’s previous administration, demonstrated the potential of collective action and peer-to-peer pressure to slow deforestation when benefits for many depend upon success measured across an entire jurisdiction. The program suspended farmer access to public credit lines in municípios with high deforestation rates, which led to successful collective action to slow deforestation in six municípios. Some farm leaders complained, however, that their efforts led to the re-establishment of access to public credit lines, but nothing more. Potential revenues from the sale of verified credits from the jurisdictional REDD+ programs of the Brazilian Amazon states. These estimates assume (a) a rapid emission reduction scenario, with 20% reduction in emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in 2023, 90% in 2024, and 20% per year 2025-2027 and (b) two credit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

